Have you changed your Florida travel plans because of recent legislation?

FILE - The main beach at Caladesi Island State Park, a barrier island along the Gulf of Mexico, on Florida's West Coast in Dunedin, Fla., May 21, 2008. Caladesi Island State Park has been ranked No. 4 on the list of the nation's best beach for 2023, according to the annual ranking released Thursday, May 18, 2023, by the university professor known as Dr. Beach. (AP Photo/Craig Litten, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NAACP on Saturday issued a formal travel advisory for Florida saying the state is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.

The group said the advisory comes in direct response to Gov. Ron DeSantis and recent legislation passed by Republican lawmakers.

The new laws caused at least one group to cancel a Pride event scheduled for next month in St. Cloud, Fla.

We want to know, have you changed your travel or event plans due to the travel advisory or any other factors involving state legislation? Tell us by filling out the form below.