JSO releases photo of gun, IDs Broward County man shot by officer following attempted Orange Park arrest

Gun found on Zonchez Delarfette Prince when he was shot by police.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was connected to a Broward County murder investigation was shot in Jacksonville by police Friday evening after they attempted to apprehend him, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, JSO identified the man as Zonchez Delarfette Prince, 39.

JSO also released a photo of the firearm it said was in his possession at the time of the shooting in Orange Park.

“This continues to be an active investigation by both the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office. Further information will be released as it becomes available,” JSO said in a news release.

According to JSO, the incident stemmed from a murder investigation in Broward County about a week ago. Broward County officials reached out to JSO for assistance in the investigation.

JSO said a search warrant was obtained, and they found a gun in a home and in a vehicle. That information was relayed back to Broward County authorities so they could continue their investigation.

As of Thursday, Broward County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for a man connected to the case. JSO’s SWAT team began tracking the man and located him in the parking lot of the Village Shopping Center on Park Avenue on Friday in an attempt to make an arrest.

JSO said officers blocked the dark-colored sedan and instructed him to get out of the car. According to JSO, the man told officers that he “was not getting out of the car” and instructed officers to shoot him.

Officers continued to ask the man to get out of the sedan. JSO said the man then pointed a gun at the officers, prompting them to “eliminate the threat.” The man did not shoot at the officers, JSO said.

“They don’t have to wait to be fired at before they engage a suspect,” Sheriff T.K. Waters said at the news briefing. “If he raises a handgun, he points at them, they are at that point able to use deadly force.”

While JSO said aid was administered to the man, he died from his injuries.

No officers were injured.

The two officers were placed on administrative leave per company protocol. The State Attorney’s Office is conducting an investigation.

This is the seventh officer-involved shooting this year. This is both officers’ second officer-involved shooting, according to JSO.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Orange Park Police Department also assisted JSO during the incident.