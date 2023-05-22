News4JAX wins ‘Best Social Media Engagement Strategy’ award from Local Media Association

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX digital department won first place for Best Social Media Engagement Strategy during the Local Media Association 2022 Digital Innovation Awards.

The award recognizes the “most successful and creative plans for leveraging social media to expand audience and heighten engagement.”

News4JAX submitted examples of content the digital department created that showcased out-of-the-box teaching styles, the use of trends, and different ways to reach audience members.

This is such an important point: ‘News4JAX uses its social platforms to connect, inform and inspire its viewers with extra content and conversations they won’t see during our on-air coverage.’ Every media coverage should treat social as stand-alone, not as a way to get audience to the main product (website, broadcast, etc.). This organization does a good job at that, with extra content just for streamers and TikTok news. Judge’s Comments

PIX11 News in New York City received second-place recognition and “Out There Colorado” received an honorable mention.

“Congratulations team on an incredible, well-deserved achievement! Your unwavering dedication and hard work continue to pay off,” Kathryn Bonfield, WJXT-TV News Director, said. “A special shoutout to Digital Director Marilyn Vaca and Social Media Producer Carianne Luter. Their vision and leadership are taking our website and social media platforms to new heights. Content & local journalism matter!”

This contest recognized the “best in local digital media in 15 categories such as Best Local Website, Best Virtual Event, Best Branded Content Strategy and more,” according to the LMA. “It is a highly competitive contest designed to recognize both large and small media companies for their outstanding and innovative work.”

Congratulations to the WJXT digital department!

