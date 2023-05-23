Gov. DeSantis to announce presidential bid on Twitter during conversation with Elon Musk: reports

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration leadership summit, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. DeSantis oversight board of Disney World has voted to claw back authority over the companys theme park properties. The vote Wednesday, April 26, 2023, by the governors appointees voids a last-minute deal that placed control of theme park design and construction decisions Disneys hands. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will announce the launch of his presidential campaign alongside Elon Musk in a public conversation on Twitter, multiple media outlets reported.

According to NBC News, Musk and DeSantis will host an event on Twitter Spaces, the site’s platform for audio chats, on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The conversation will be moderated by David Sacks, a DeSantis supporter, and tech entrepreneur, NBC News said.

Last June, Musk indicated his support for DeSantis in a tweet. DeSantis welcomed the support from Musk, the world’s second richest man and owner of Twitter, saying, “I welcome support from African-Americans.”

Musk is from South Africa.

A more formal campaign launch is expected next week — on May 29 — in DeSantis’ hometown of Dunedin.

When asked about his plans last week, DeSantis said he still has a “couple more things left” before announcing his decision. That includes signing the budget.

Also last week, his political operation moved out of the state GOP headquarters into a new office in Tallahassee. This triggered a federal campaign law that requires him to register as a candidate and designate a campaign committee within 15 days.

Former President Donald Trump is already treating DeSantis as if he’s running for the GOP nomination.

Over the last few months, Trump has called out DeSantis, criticizing his legislative record and comparing polling numbers. He even called out the governor for not rallying enough support for Republican Daniel Davis who lost to Democrat Donna Deegan as mayor of Jacksonville last week.

When DeSantis does throw his hat into the ring, he would be the seventh GOP candidate. The others include Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott and conservative personality Larry Elder.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden announced two weeks ago he would seek re-election. The other two candidates are lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and author Marianne Williamson.