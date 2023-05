JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A huge tree fell Tuesday on a home in Jacksonville’s Marietta neighborhood after rainfall swept through the area.

The tree fell on Paschal Street, downing wires as it fell.

JEA said there are no power outages, but there was an Xfinity cable outage in the area.

Under Florida law, the homeowner has to remove the tree from his property, even though it’s his neighbor’s tree.