‘They left her for dead’: Family wants answers after 19-year-old woman shot, dropped off at Jacksonville hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where a woman was shot and then dropped off at a local hospital overnight Wednesday.

She died hours later.

Her family identified her as Aniyah Womack, 19.

“We love Aniyah very much. So much,” said her grandmother, Gail Taylor.

Taylor and her family feel the circumstances leading to Womack’s death don’t make sense.

According to JSO, officers were called to Memorial Hospital around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Taylor said she and Womack spoke over the phone just six hours before then.

“She said that she was going to be home today. So that’s what we were waiting on for her to come home,” said Taylor.

Her family said Womack was with a group of people, people who they believe aren’t speaking up.

Preliminary information to JSO brought officers to the intersection of Trednick Parkway and Monument Road.

JSO said there was no scene at that intersection, but police said somewhere in that area she was picked up by a man and a woman. They dropped Womack off about 15 minutes away at Memorial Hospital.

Police are now questioning the people who dropped her off.

“We want to know where her stuff is, where she is, where are her friends that were hanging out with her?” said Autumn Redding, Womack’s Cousin. “Any accident, you stay by their side, you follow through. This wasn’t that.”

Police said it’s unclear if the people who dropped her off were Good Samaritans or suspects.

Whoever dropped her off, didn’t give the hospital Womack’s name.

The family got to the hospital between 1 and 2 a.m. They said Womack died around 4 a.m.

“Under the circumstances, it’s no reason we’re providing a name for her after she passes away,” said Redding. “We definitely want to make sure that her life is represented to know that they took somebody special from us, and we’re going to do what we can do to make sure we get justice for her.”

Redding said Womack was supposed to be starting a new job on Wednesday.

Womack’s sister told News4JAX she was the life of the party and didn’t deserve to be left at the hospital alone.

The family is asking for prayers and for anyone with information to come forward and call JSO.