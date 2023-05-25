JSO recognizes officers during annual awards ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Waters and members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office held its May 2023 Meritorious Awards Ceremony at the Police Memorial Building on Thursday.

The event recognized JSO employees and certificates were distributed to those going above and beyond.

Below is a breakdown of those recognized at the Police Memorial Building:

Detective of the Month: Police Sergeant Jennifer N. Sames

Police Officer of the Month: Police Officer J. Rose

Corrections Officer of the Month: Corrections Officer Ethan T. Holden

Civilian Employee of the Month: Project Coordinator Christi L. Allen

Police Supervisor of the Month: Police Sergeant Michael C. Blanton

Certificates of Commendation:

Corrections Sergeant Roberta Johnson

Corrections Officer Charles Martin

Police Officer Travis Rollins

Certificate of Appreciation (Citizen Award): Howard Brooks

Appointment Recognition: Assistant Chief Jonathan Randolph

Promotion Recognitions:

Building and Maintenance Supervisor Travis G. Bowles

Supply Chain Manager Shana Kerby (unable to attend)

Civilian Recruiting Manager Oscar Rivera

Fingerprint Technician III Colleen D. Manning*

Fingerprint Technician III Deidre L. Waters

30 Years of Service Recognition: Undercover Police Sergeant

Special Recognition: Florida Sheriffs Association Platinum Membership Award presented to: PKTMP, Inc.* and HD Turf Properties, Inc.*