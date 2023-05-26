1 dead after SUV collides with 2 motorcyclists in hit and run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 28-year-old man is dead after a Chevy Tahoe crashed into him and another motorcyclist on Beach Boulevard, just east of Tamaya Boulevard, on Thursday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the SUV left the scene of the crash.

The two motorcyclists were at a red light when an SUV failed to stop and ran into them, FHP said.

The driver of the one motorcyclist died at the hospital, while the other suffered minor injuries, according to FHP.

FHP is still searching for the driver of the black Chevy Tahoe. Anyone with information or additional video of this crash is encouraged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.