Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts Saturday. Here’s what’s covered.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The start of hurricane season is only days away and Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is underway from May 27 to June 9 to help people save on much-needed supplies as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The tax-exempt holiday includes standard hurricane prep items such as first aid kits, batteries and flashlights, and other necessities like cleaning supplies, toilet paper, trash bags and paper towels are also on the list.

However, there is a price limit.

Cindy Andrew and Marguerite Reu are getting prepared early by advantage of some of the savings.

HURRICANE SEASON 101: Plan & Prepare

“Well, I hope it doesn’t come. But yeah, I’ve got my water and we’ll get some sandbags and stuff like that because San Marco is known to flood,” Reu said.

Andrew said she was stocking up on water and battery power to stay safe.

A wide variety of items are included under the sales tax holiday.

Laundry detergent

Soaps

Cleaning products

Radios, batteries, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers

Tarp and portable generators

Pet food and supplies Dog or cat food is sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case for $10 or less Manual can openers, litter pans and disposable waste bags for $15 or less Reusable ice, leashes, collars, muzzles and pet pads for $20 or less



Reu said the items for her fur baby can add up quickly so she appreciates the savings.

“One bag of treats is $25. So it’s expensive. And he goes through them, he loves treats,” Reu said.

If you aren’t able to take advantage of the current sales tax holiday, Florida will offer it again from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8.

See below for a full list of eligible items: