Man shot twice while walking on Westside: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man drive himself to the hospital Friday afternoon with gunshot wounds.

JSO said the man was walking near the intersection of Ricker Road and Old Middleburg Road North shortly before 2 p.m. when he was shot by an unknown person.

The man suffered two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, JSO said.

Police do not think there is a threat to the community.

If you have any information on this incident, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stopper 866-845-TIPS.