Juveniles set off fireworks during movie at St. Augustine theater: Deputies say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Three juveniles at a St. Augustine movie theater are accused of igniting fireworks Saturday, causing the theater to be evacuated, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to multiple reports of an explosion inside the Epic Theater on Theatre Drive around 5:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the theater, they learned that three juveniles lit at least two ground-to-air fireworks inside the occupied theater, SJSO said.

The juveniles left the theater when law enforcement arrived, according to SJSO. The theater was briefly evacuated as deputies searched the premises.

Later that night, deputies were able to locate two of the juveniles lighting more illegal fireworks near Wildwood Drive and US 1 South. SJSO said the two juveniles were connected to the incident at the theater and were arrested and charged with

Deputies also said 60 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and illegal fireworks were seized when the juveniles were arrested.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating to identify the third juvenile.

No injuries were reported and the theater sustained minor damage.