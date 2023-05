JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The body of a man was found Monday morning in a fire in the Lackawanna neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call about a fire at an abandoned property on Lenox Avenue around 10 a.m.

The man’s cause of death is unclear.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this situation, you’re urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500.