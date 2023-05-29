JEA trimming trees on Jacksonville’s northside to prepare for hurricane season

JACKSONVILLE – As we get closer to hurricane season, people are getting ready for the worst, and hoping for the best.

Neighborhoods in Jacksonville and surrounding areas have suffered weeks without water and power due to the effects of tropical storms, hurricanes and severe weather that come through during hurricane season. JEA is already preparing to keep these communities safer by “hardening the electric and water operations” and cutting down the main problem--tree branches.

Tree falls on powerline in Atlantic Beach's Johansen Park

JEA has invested millions of dollars in upgrading their electric operations to make them more water resistant to lessen the chances of water disrupting the power cords.

On Tuesday, May 30, at 9:30 a.m. JEA invites people to Davis Road in Oceanway to watch as they begin trimming the trees of their branches in attempt to keep the branches from falling on the power lines. They plan to trim the trees in a way that is safe for people and healthy for the trees. The people will also be able to meet and talk to JEA Forester, Joe Anderson, who will be able to answer any questions people might have and discuss “year-round vegetation management.”

JEA wants to remind residents to visit their website and make sure their contact information is up to date and to register for power restoration alerts.