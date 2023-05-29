JSO investigating shooting near Clara White Mission downtown

Scene of a shooting in downtown Jacksonville near the Clara White Mission.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Ashley and N. Broad Street near the Clara White Mission in downtown Jacksonville.

News4JAX crews spotted multiple Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles and a crime scene unit van at the scene.

Police completely blocked off the intersection including the bus stop in that area to all traffic Monday morning.

Michelle Maule, the Community Liaison of the Clara White Mission confirmed that none of the center’s residents were involved in the shooting.

The center is operating as normal.

Maule says this is the second shooting that happened near the center in recent weeks.

She said a previous shooting happened near dumpster. No Clara White residents were involved in that shooting as well.

The Clara White Mission is a nonprofit that serves Jacksonville’s underserved community and provides daily feeding for homeless residents.