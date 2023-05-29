PHOTOS: Tesla bursts into flames after slamming into Florida home

Fire erupts from a Tesla after it crashed into a home in Groveland.

GROVELAND, Fla. – A Tesla caught fire after crashing Sunday into the porch of a home in Groveland, police said.

According to Orlando TV station WKMG, the fiery crash happened in the Cypress Oaks neighborhood of Groveland.

Neighbors said the Tesla crashed through two fences before ramming into the screened-in back porch of the house. The car then caught fire, photos show.

The aftermath of the fire that destroyed this Tesla after it crashed in Groveland. (Kelsey Hotchkiss)

The home was evacuated while first responders put out the fire and kept it from spreading to the house.

The driver of the Tesla was taken to a hospital and later released, Groveland police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation.

Firefighters try to put out the flames inside the Tesla that crashed into a home. (Kelsey Hotchkiss)