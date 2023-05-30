Memorial Day marks start of 100 deadliest days for teen drivers, AAA says

Memorial Day may mark the unofficial start of summer, but it also marks a dangerous time of year for young drivers.

Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for teens ages 16 to 19, according to AAA.

For every mile driven, new teen drivers are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults, AAA said.

Nationwide, more than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers occur during what’s called the “100 Deadliest Days,” which is a period that runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

“Summer is historically a dangerous time for teen drivers,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “Now that school is out, teens will spend more time on the road, often driving with friends at odd hours of the day and night. Because of their inexperience, teens are more susceptible to dangerous driving behaviors -- like speeding, driving distracted, and not wearing a safety belt. AAA urges parents to model safe driving behavior and reinforce safe driving habits with their teen drivers to help keep them safe this summer.”

National Teen Driver Statistics from AAA:

An average of 2,108 teens are involved in deadly crashes, every year. 660 (31%) of those occur during the 100 Deadliest Days.

These crashes result in an average of 2,341 deaths per year. 732 of those fatalities occur during the 100 Deadliest Days.

Florida Teen Driver Statistics from AAA:

On average, 153 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes, each year. 40 (26%) of those occur during the 100 Deadliest Days.

These crashes result in an average of 169 deaths per year. 44 (26%) of those fatalities occur during the 100 Deadliest Days.

Common Risk Factors for Teen Drivers

Understanding the risks and knowing the facts will prepare both you and your teen for the road ahead: