82º

Local News

Man’s body found by paddleboarder in waters off Jacksonville Beach

Curtis Newkirk Jr., 19, went missing in the ocean on Sunday

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Jacksonville Beach, Duval County
Jacksonville Beach Pier (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A Jacksonville Beach paddleboarder on Wednesday morning found the body of a man floating about 100 yards offshore, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

The grisly discovery was made around 10:30 a.m. about 10 blocks north of the Jacksonville Beach Pier.

Police said the paddleboarder pulled the body to shore but the agency did not release the man’s identity.

It’s unclear if the man found Wednesday is Curtis Newkirk Jr., 19, who went missing in the ocean south of the Jacksonville Beach pier Sunday evening. Newkirk was swimming with a group when some of them went into distress, lifeguards said. Everyone else made it to the shore, but he was nowhere to be found.

Police said no further information will be available until a positive identification can be made by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Digital reporter who has lived in Jacksonville for more than 25 years and focuses on important local issues like education and the environment.

email

twitter