Developing: First responders working to recover missing swimmer at Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Beach, Fla. – A recovery effort is underway for a swimmer who went missing in Jacksonville Beach.

According to a post by Jacksonville Beach Police, Curtis Newkirk, 19, was last seen around 7:36 p.m. in the ocean near 1st and 2nd Avenue South.

He was seen wearing blue Nautica swim trunks with a red and yellow design.

Police say Newkirk is 6′01″ and approximately 192 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue Department are assisting in the recovery effort.

Drones have also been deployed.

If anyone has seen or knows of his whereabouts, contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1667.

This is a developing story.