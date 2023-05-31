Mayor Curry declares May 31, 2023, ‘Mary and John Day’ in Jacksonville

In an official proclamation, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has declared May 31, 2023 as Mary and John Day! Today is Mary and John’s last day at News4JAX.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In an official proclamation, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has declared May 31, 2023 as Mary and John Day! Today is Mary and John’s last day at News4JAX.

It reads in part:

“Whereas: Mary Baer came to News4Jax from Columbus, Ohio. Over her 30-year career at News4Jax, Mary served as a news reporter and anchor, joining one of the longest-running anchor teams in the country;

Whereas: John Gaughan joined News4Jax from WFTV in Orlando, Florida in 1992. In 2009, he became News4Jax’s Chief Meteorologist, leading the news organization through some of the most severe hurricanes during the busiest period of tropical weather in Jacksonville’s 150 years of record keeping;

Whereas: Both Mary and John have spent the last three decades connecting and serving the Jacksonville community. Through storytelling, informing the public, tracking the tropics, and everything in between, John and Mary have had, and will continue to have, a lasting impact on Jacksonville.

Now, therefore, I, Lenny Curry, by virtue of the authority vested in me as mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, do hereby proclaim May 31, 2023 as Mary and John Day in Jacksonville and encourage all citizens to celebrate the legacy and accomplishments of News4Jax’s Mary Baer and John Gaughan.”

Congratulations on a job well done, Mary and John! We will miss you here in the halls of 4 Broadcast Place!