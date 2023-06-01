Man shot twice in stomach behind Grand Park apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is fighting for his life after being shot twice Thursday afternoon at a Grand Park apartment complex, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said two men were caught on surveillance walking behind an apartment building on Cleveland Road. The video then shows the man who was shot coming from behind the building while holding his stomach, JSO said.

JSO does have someone detained but it’s unclear if he is a witness or the shooter.

There is no shooter description.

An investigation is ongoing.

The man suffered critical injuries and underwent surgery.

Anyone with information is urged to call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.