77º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Naval Station Mayport helicopter squadron gets new commander

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: Navy, Naval Station Mayport, Military

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – Naval Station Mayport held a Change of Command Ceremony on Thursday for Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 50.

News4JAX is streaming the ceremony live on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.

Press play above to watch live.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

email