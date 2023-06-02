Attempted traffic stop ends in crash with life-threatening injuries, according to JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a driver was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Northwest Jacksonville.

According to police, this all started as an attempted traffic stop on Moncrief Road. Investigators pulled over a Mazda SUV with two occupants. Police say the passenger had a warrant for armed robbery.

While attempting to put the passenger into handcuffs, police say the driver took off, almost hitting several police officers. None of them were injured.

The pursuit ended on Winton Drive, when police say the driver lost control and hit and tree. The driver was transported to the hospital. The passenger was taken into custody.