DCPS students getting new ID cards next school year with new technology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Want to check out a library book? Purchase lunch in the cafeteria? I will be as simple as just showing an ID card inside Duval County Public Schools.

The new smart student ID cards will have upgraded technology that will include a chip which will replace the old student ID cards which used bar code scanners.

“The new smart student ID cards are a much safer and more secure system that allows students to perform the same functions much faster,” said Jim Culbert, Chief of Technology for Duval County Public Schools.

The new IDs will streamline the new bus boarding procedure the district plans to implement in 2024, improving safety during transportation to and from school.

“There is no monitoring or tracking ability with this technology,” said Culbert. “Rather, it can allow for a quicker “check-in” type procedure when the card is placed against a reader, identical to how a hotel key works.”

Students have been asked to return their old student ID cards before school ends as the district prepares to distribute the new student ID cards at the start of the new school year.