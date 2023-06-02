Man found dead in McCoy’s Creek: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was walking Friday afternoon when she stumbled on a man partially in the water of McCoy’s Creek near Stonewall Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue were called to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear what was the cause of death.

Detectives are looking for witnesses and any surveillance video that can assist in the investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re urged to call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.