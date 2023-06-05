Report: Teen stabbed 15 times during attack that left 2 others injured at Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX is learning more details about the events that unfolded in Saturday’s triple-stabbing incident in front of a Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant.

According to an arrest warrant from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Spencer Pearson is now facing two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.

The report said Pearson had reportedly been harassing the 17-year-old victim for two months.

The teen and her mother were at Mr. Chubby’s Wings on Saturday. According to the report, Pearson was already at the restaurant at a nearby table when they noticed Pearson and tried to avoid him and leave.

Right after attempting to leave the restaurant, the report said, Pearson followed them to the parking lot, where the brutal attack began. The report said Pearson held the teen’s arm and stabbed her at least 15 times.

The teen’s mother also tried to intervene and was stabbed in the leg and forehead, deputies said.

Jimmy Stepp and Kennedy Armstrong, who came to the restaurant after work, stepped in to help the women as they were being attacked. Armstrong was slashed in the hand by Pearson, the report said.

The report stated that Pearson stabbed himself in the throat several times in an attempt to kill himself.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide an update on the girl’s or her mother’s conditions.

Detectives said they conducted numerous interviews with witnesses and two of the victims and examined the restaurant’s video surveillance.