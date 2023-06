(Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue on Tuesday responded to a large three-home fire in Springfield.

The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. on Ionia Street.

A JFRD spokesman said no injuries have been reported and the homes didn’t appear to be occupied.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.