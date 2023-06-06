Take a look inside the new and improved Community First Igloo sportsplex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In addition to skating lessons, figure skating teams, indoor football, and recreational ice hockey, the new Community First Igloo serves as the Jacksonville Icemen’s new practice facility.

The Igloo — located on Phillips Highway, just south of San Marco — received a facelift in 2022. An official grand opening party was held on June 6.

The Icemen will practice and have team meetings there. Games will still be played at the arena.

The renovations include a second sheet of ice, the addition of a sports bar, new locker rooms, an Icemen training facility, an esports center, and a new Jacksonville Sports Hall of Fame.

The igloo will be open daily for public skating and skating lessons.

The bill for the transformation cost around $18.5 million, which is coming from a mix of local investors and city grant/loan money. The City Council voted unanimously last week to pass $7.5 million worth of funding for the facility.