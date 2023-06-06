Tell us: What would you like to see in a renovated stadium for the Jaguars?

Mayoral candidates speak out on possibility of Jaguars playing outside city during stadium renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars will do an online presentation Wednesday morning showing the plans and concepts for a stadium of the future.

The Jaguars are planning to release “a video visualization and renderings of the project.”

“Three years in the making, the Stadium of the Future represents the next step in the team’s efforts to transform downtown Jacksonville,” the team said in a release. “On Wednesday, the Jaguars will also share additional information about how the community can engage with project leaders in community huddles scheduled throughout Duval County in the coming weeks.”

Tell us, what you like to see in a renovated stadium for the Jaguars? Enter your response in the form below and it could be read on a Channel 4 newscast.