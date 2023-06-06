Jaguars set to unveil stadium of the future plans on Wednesday

Fans watch the first half of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla., at TIAA Bank Field. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars will unveil their plans for a stadium of the future — and likely the significant costs it will cost to do so — during a presentation on Wednesday morning.

The team announced the news Tuesday morning, with a presentation scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

It comes weeks after Mayor Lenny Curry brought the issue to the forefront by saying a stadium renovation could push the Jaguars out of their home for two years. Team president Mark Lamping later tempered those statements by saying the Jaguars first needed to come up with a stadium renovation plan that worked for the team and the city.

A UNF poll last spring said that 61% of those surveyed “oppose the expenditure, either strongly or somewhat.” The number used in that poll was $750 million.

The stadium renovations are expected to be a dicey conversation for mayor-elect Donna Deegan. Stadium renovations are paramount to keeping the Jaguars in Jacksonville beyond the expiration of their lease expiring following the 2029 season. There will be a significant investment made by taxpayers to ensure funding for a new or seriously updated stadium.

The Buffalo Bills just broke ground on their new stadium which will have more than $800 million of public money going towards it. The Titans have put a new stadium on the table in Nashville, a $2.1 billion project. The team is paying $840 million with Tennessee contributing $500 million.

The team announced that “the Jaguars will also share additional information about how the community can engage with project leaders in community huddles scheduled throughout Duval County in the coming weeks.”