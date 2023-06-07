Lifeguards rejoice!: Jacksonville Jaguars stadium redesign keeps swimming pools in place

Fans cool off in an end zone pool at TIAA Bank Field as they watch an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Cindy Marshall)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are at least a few lifeguards out there who can now breathe a sigh of relief.

When the team unveiled plans for its vision for TIAA Bank Field in a four-minute online video presentation on Wednesday, some people thought the pools, which have been the butt of more than a few jokes over the years, would become a thing of the past because they weren’t obvious in the renderings.

But Jaguars president Mark Lamping told News4JAX on Wednesday the pools will be part of the futuristic stadium redesign. But like everything else in what the Jaguars are calling the “Stadium of the Future,” the pools will look very different.

The pools will still be in the north endzone but will be pushed to the edges in the upper deck. You have to look closely at the renderings in the video to see exactly where they will be.

Renderings show where the pools in the Jaguars redesigned stadium would be. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

It wasn’t that long ago that the Jaguars made national headlines with a unique addition to its stadium — a pair of swimming pools perched high above the north end zone.

The pools were part of a $63 million upgrade to then EverBank Field in 2014. The upgrades also included the addition of two massive video boards, the world’s largest at the time, as well as other changes.