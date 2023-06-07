‘Stadium of the Future’: Jaguars reveal renovation plans in online presentation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars’ stadium of the future is now more than just a talking point. The team unveiled plans for its vision for TIAA Bank Field in an online video presentation on Wednesday morning, a fully reimagined venue that will serve as the centerpiece of Jacksonville’s downtown area and keep the team in town after its lease expires in 2030.

The “video visualization and renderings of the project” were released on 1stDownTownJacksonville.com and the Jaguars social media pages. Likely the most fan-pleasing change proposed in Jacksonville’s reimagined TIAA Bank Field — shade. The open-air venue features a “first-of-its-kind mirrored material.” The reflective, mirrored material will have a reflection of Jacksonville’s waterfront. The shade canopy over the stadium is said to reduce heat retention by more than 70% and lowers temperatures between 10 to 15 degrees.

The team did not release price estimates, but according to a report from Florida Politics, citing documents dated May 11 and 24, the project for an updated stadium could total $875 million to $1.034 billion.

The canopy is raised at the northern and southern ends of the stadium to streamline and maximize airflow. Seating will be 62,000 with the ability to expand up to 71,500 to accommodate a college football postseason game or a large outdoor concert.

Jaguars team president Mark Lamping will hold a series of 14 community conversations about the team’s stadium proposal and answer questions.

The first will be at Strings Sports Brewer on June 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Other sites are: Ramada by Wyndham Jacksonville (June 13, 5-6:30 p.m.); Jacksonville Golf & Country Club (June 14, 5-6:30); Hyatt Place on Duval Road (June 15, 5-6:30); Argyle Branch Library (June 16, 11:30-1); Deerwood Country Club (June 17, 11:30-1); Atlantic Beach Country Club (June 17, 5-6:30); Community First Igloo (June 19, 11:30-1); Fairfield Inn and Suites on Chaffee Point Blvd. (June 19, 5-6:30); Grounds of Grace in Arlington (June 20, 11:30-1); Bradham and Brooks Library (June 20, 5-6:30); Casa Marina Hotel (June 21, 11:30-1); Charles Webb Westconnett Regional Library (June 21, 5-6:30); and the Zoo (June 22, 11:30-1).

The presentation comes weeks after outgoing Mayor Lenny Curry brought the issue to the forefront by saying a stadium renovation could push the Jaguars out of their home for two years. Team president Mark Lamping later tempered those statements by saying the Jaguars first needed to come up with a stadium renovation plan that worked for the team and the city.

A UNF poll last spring said that 61% of those surveyed “oppose the expenditure, either strongly or somewhat.” The number used in that poll was $750 million.

The stadium renovations are expected to be a dicey conversation for Mayor-elect Donna Deegan, who will be sworn in early next month. Stadium renovations are paramount to keeping the Jaguars in Jacksonville beyond the expiration of their lease following the 2029 season. There will be a significant investment made by taxpayers to ensure funding for a new or seriously updated stadium.

The Buffalo Bills just broke ground on their new stadium which will have more than $800 million of public money going towards it. The Titans have put a new stadium on the table in Nashville, a $2.1 billion project. The team is paying $840 million with the state of Tennessee contributing $500 million.