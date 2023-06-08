‘Beyond King Tut’ immersive exhibit opens Friday in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting Friday, Floridians of all ages will have the chance to walk through Ancient Egypt without ever leaving Jacksonville!

National Geographic’s “Beyond King Tut” has arrived in Duval County and News4JAX got a sneak peek.

The exhibit brings a groundbreaking immersive exhibition to Jacksonville and highlights a story 3,300 years in the making.

“Join King Tut for a breathtaking voyage to the afterlife and explore the great beyond,” the website said.

Beyond King Tut is located in the former First Baptist Church auditorium. It will feature nine distinct multi-sensory galleries, including projected art and props to take pictures with.

See ancient treasures come to life with soaring projections of King Tut’s treasures and a recreation of his burial chamber.

It opens to the public on June 9 and will remain at the location until Sept. 3.

Location: NoCo Center, 712 N Hogan St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Hours of Operation:

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (last entry 5 p.m.)

Monday & Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday & Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (last entry 6 p.m.)

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (last entry 8 p.m.)

Duration: The visit will take approximately one hour with final entry one hour prior to show close.

Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.