Video shows car slamming into multiple vehicles during apparent JSO pursuit on Blanding Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A scary video shows the moment a driver who appeared to be fleeing from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers on Thursday slammed into multiple vehicles at a Westside intersection.

According to viewer Andrew Hatch who sent the video to News4JAX, the crash happened at the intersection of Wilson Boulevard and Blanding Boulevard on Thursday evening.

The video shows the driver of a silver car speeding through a red light and colliding with a Jeep and a Toyota.

The driver of the silver car, which briefly catches fire after the crash, can be seen quickly jumping out of the car after the crash and running off while JSO cruisers follow closely behind.

It was not immediately clear why JSO was chasing the driver, if they were caught or if anyone was injured in the crash.

News4JAX has reached out to JSO for more information and will update this story when we learn more.