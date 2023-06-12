Fans pack Springfield sports bar to hear stadium renovation pitch from Jaguars president

More than 100 fans and stakeholders showed up at a Springfield sports bar on Monday to listen and ask questions about the Jaguars proposal for a $1 billion renovation of TIAA Bank Field.

Jaguars President Mark Lamping was on hand at Strings Sports Brewery to present the proposal nearly a week after the team unveiled renderings for the “Stadium of the Future.”

Lamping told people on hand that the team needs buy-in from the community.

Lamping spoke about potentially having a satellite University of Florida campus near the stadium as well as ongoing projects at the Shipyards and a sports entertainment district at Lot J.

The price of the proposed project, which would be about $1.4 billion for the stadium and another $500 million for the entertainment district, has come under heavy scrutiny, especially when it comes to who will pay for it.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan even made a surprise appearance at the event.

The meeting was the first of 14 meetings the team has set up to solicit community feedback.

Here’s a complete list of all the 14 community conversation locations: