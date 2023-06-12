Man found stabbed in neck at Riverside dog park; suspect at large

JSO looking to identify man connected to robbery and stabbing incident on Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man said to be connected to a Saturday afternoon stabbing that happened in Riverside.

Officers learned about the stabbing while responding to a call about an armed carjacking at a business on College Street. A witness provided JSO with a picture of the suspected burglar.

According to an incident report, a man was found stabbed in the neck at the John Gorrie Dog Park. The stabbing did not take place at the dog park, police said.

REALTED: JSO investigating incident near dog park in Riverside neighborhood

A witness who was visiting the dog park said the victim asked him for help and told him he was stabbed before he collapsed on the ground, the report said.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

JSO is looking for a man who was last seen wearing glasses, a grey t-shirt with blue and orange or red writing, black pants and black boots on attempted murder and armed carjacking charges.

Police had Rosselle and College streets blocked off for hours as they continued their investigation.

A worker at one of the businesses that were taped off by police told News4JAX that an attack happened in that area around 1:30 p.m.

JSO did not release the identity of the man stabbed.