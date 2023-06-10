JSO investigating incident near dog park in Riverside neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that happened in the Riverside neighborhood.

Police had Rosselle and College streets blocked off for hours as they continued their investigation.

According to a worker from Forever Vets, which was a business taped off, she said the police were called because of an attack that happened around 1:30 p.m.

She said a man tried to enter into one of her coworker’s cars. He then walked into the Forever Vet business and started harassing them, asking to buy a dog.

Then, the woman told News4JAX, that the man went over to the dog park and attacked someone.

JSO did not provide any details on the incident.

News4JAX did reach out to authorities to confirm the incident. We’re still waiting to hear back.