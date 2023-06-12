St. Augustine University to move into, expand at former home of St. Augustine Record

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The former home of the St. Augustine Record newspaper at the corner of a prominent intersection in St. Johns County is set to have a new resident take over.

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences is slated to begin construction of a new 120,000-square-foot campus at the former St. Augustine Record building located on the corner of State Road 207 and State Road 312.

The building was sold for $7.5 million in 2020. According to the Jacksonville Daily Record, the university sold the former St. Augustine Record building for $8 million on April 24 to ESJ Capital Partners, a real estate investment firm from Aventura. ESJ Capital Partners will oversee the construction of the new campus and lease it to the school.

Stevens Construction hosted a groundbreaking for the project on Monday.

The University of St. Augustine and ESJ Capital Partners are renovating the existing 40,000-square-foot building and adding a new 80,000-square-foot expansion to the building.

Built specifically for health sciences education, the school said facilities will include a Center for Innovative Clinical Practice with 14 beds, six assessment rooms, two complex hospital room simulation rooms, observation rooms, an Activities of Daily Living Lab, both cadaver and Anatomage anatomy labs and more.

The school said the new campus accommodates the university’s growth and increases immersive learning opportunities for students.