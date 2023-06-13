68º

‘A bunch of garbage’: ‘Million Dollar Man’ Ted DiBiase speaks about federal indictment of his son

Ted DiBiase Jr. was recently indicted on federal fraud charges in Mississippi

Scott Johnson, Reporter/weekend anchor

FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother Brett DiBiase, right, induct their father "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase into the 2010 WWE Hall of Fame at the Ceremony in Phoenix, Ariz. The state of Mississippi gave more than $2.1 million in federal welfare money to a ministry run by former pro wrestler Ted DiBiase Sr. He was known in the ring as The Million Dollar Man" and is the father of a Brett, who was recently indicted on charges of embezzling federal welfare money from the state. (Rick Scuteri/AP Images for WWE, File) (Rick Scuteri, AP2010)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – WWE legend “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase spoke on the “Going Ringside” podcast about the investigation into his family. Specifically, his son Ted “Teddy” DiBiase Jr. who was recently indicted on federal fraud charges in Mississippi. That indictment was detailed in-depth in Episode 9 of “Going Ringside.”

“We’re doing good,” said DiBiase. “And all of that is a bunch of garbage. I’m not at liberty to talk about it but you know it’s kind of like they’re looking for a scapegoat.”

DiBiase said his famous name made his family a target for federal investigators.

“We’re caught in the middle of it. If I didn’t have a celebrity name they wouldn’t even be looking at me,” DiBiase said.

Scott is a multi-Emmy Award Winning Anchor and Reporter, who also hosts the “Going Ringside With The Local Station” Podcast. Scott has been a journalist for 25 years, covering stories including six presidential elections, multiple space shuttle launches and dozens of high-profile murder trials.

