TELL US: Student loan payments are starting back up, how will this affect you or your family?

The pause on student loan payments is almost over. Without a Supreme Court ruling before June 30, interest begins on September 1, the Friday before Labor Day. The first payments on student loans in more than three years will be due in October, according to an Education Department spokesperson.

To assist the roughly 45 million Americans who have federal student debt, the Education Department spokesperson said it will “be in direct touch with borrowers and ramping up our communications with servicers well before repayment resumes to ensure borrowers and their families are receiving accurate and timely information about the return to repayment.”

