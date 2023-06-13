Your pets have a chance to be in St. Augustine Humane Society calendar

Currently, the top three contestants are Max, Sonny, and Herman Munster.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Augustine Humane Society has launched its 13th annual Pin Up Paws pet calendar photo contest.

This year’s “BEST BUDS” calendar will feature winning pets in a flower garden.

The contest is a fundraiser that supports the nonprofit’s mission of providing veterinary care and resources to disadvantaged pet owners.

Last year, the contest raised $33,000 from calendar votes and donations to the campaign.

You can enter the contest by submitting a photo of the beloved pet, and start campaigning for votes, with each vote valued at $1.

At the end of the contest, the pet with the most votes will be the 2024 Pin Up Paws cover pet.

All first and second-place winners will receive professional photography sessions, along with gift certificates from Columbia Restaurant.

The 12 pets with the next highest number of votes will be runners-up and will have the image they submitted to the contest in a one-and-a-half-inch space in the calendar.

The top 80 pet contestants will have their submitted photos included in a calendar collage.

Currently, the top three contestants are Max, Sonny, and Herman Munster, however, there is still time to enter for a winning position. Voting ends on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. when winners will be announced.

Styling and photography sessions will take place with award-winning photographer, Addison Fitzgerald who has donated his services to the Humane Society since the calendar’s inception.

Local fine artist and graphic designer Maribel Angel continues to donate her creative talents to designing the distinctive calendar publication, this year showcasing the winning “Best Buds” in the midst of blooming flowers.

The completed calendar will be revealed at the Pin Up Paws Party on Friday, Nov. 3 at Embassy Suites by Hilton, St Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort. Price per ticket is $125 for dinner, live music by The House Cats, silent auction, wine pull, refreshments, and more. Event information is located at www.PUPparty.org

The calendars will be available for $12 each starting in November with purchase available online, by phone, or at the Humane Society.

The Humane Society is located at 1665 Old Moultrie Rd. in St. Augustine.

All proceeds from submissions, votes, sponsorships, calendar sales, and party proceeds will benefit the programs and services of the St. Augustine Humane Society.

For more information, call (904) 829-2737 ext. 111 or email admin1@staughumane.org. Visit the contest website at www.PinUpPaws.com.