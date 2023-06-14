‘I’m sorry I wasn’t there for you’: Jacksonville mother devastated after son, 23, murdered in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the death of a young man Monday in Arlington is a murder case.

Officers responded to the area of Alderman Road and Eddy Road just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday night and found him shot and killed in the street.

It’s unclear what lead to the shooting.

The family identifies the victim as Dylonn Bealle-Veneziale, 23.

News4JAX spoke with his mother Mary Rose Veneziale who said her son did not deserve this.

“He was a good kid. He was loving, caring, always had a smile on his face. He really cared about the people who loved him,” said Veneziale.

His friends called him Venzo.

They describe him as energetic and cared for by many.

“The one thing I will always remember about Venzo is his golden smile, with a laugh that is as contagious as the flu. There was never a dull moment around him,” said Cody Taylor, his friend of 20 years.

Veneziale said she last saw her son on Saturday and he texted her Monday.

“At 10:22 p.m. that night I got a text that said ‘Mommy.’ The next text said ‘Please answer.’ The next text said ‘Mommy,’ that’s about the time he was shot,” said Veneziale. “It feels like it’s still a nightmare. My hope is that somebody’s camera saw something.”

Dylonn Bealle-Veneziale’s aunt and youth football coach also reached out to News4JAX to talk about how much he will be missed.

“Dylonn was an energetic beaming young man who always had a big smile on his face despite his difficult childhood and brightened every room he walked in. He seemed to be liked by all that knew him and had many friends. He was a pleasure to be around and was always thankful for anything you did for him. He may have been small in stature big his energy and personality was 12′ tall. I had the pleasure to know Dylonn since he was in kindergarten and coached him at Jacksonville Beach Pop Warner. He will be missed,” youth football coach Brian Trippett said in a statement.

“Dylonn was a quiet young man. Kept to himself. Always striving to make his parents proud,” aunt Beatrice Bealle said in a text message. “All kids have struggles but Dylonn was a fighter. He is a miracle baby born 1 lb 13oz. He fought to survive, to live, not to have his life taken before it began. He did not deserve this. His life was just beginning and this hurts us all to know he won’t get that chance at living life. We love and miss him very much😪 I pray they get the person or persons responsible 🙏🏼.”

News4JAX went to the Arlington neighborhood Wednesday.

A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous shared a doorbell video from Monday night.

In the video is the sound of multiple popping noises and a car’s headlight. The car was driving toward the intersection of Eddy Road and Alderman Road.

Now, there is an orange spray-painted arrow in the street that marks the scene of the shooting.

News4JAX also spoke with people who live in the area who said it’s a quiet neighborhood.

“It’s a very friendly neighborhood. So it’s shocking, very shocking to hear,” said Ishell Spencer, a neighbor. “The violence in the world is getting is getting out of hand.”

As of Monday, investigators said they don’t know if Dylonn was walking or was in a car.

They also don’t know how many shots were fired.

“Whoever did this is walking around, you know, like life means nothing,” said Venezaile.

She wants more information.

“My heart aches that I will never get to call him just to tell him I love him,” said Taylor in a statement.

News4JAX asked Venezaile what she would say to her son today if she could.

“That I love you so much. And I’m so sorry I wasn’t there for you,” said Venezaile.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to contact JSO.