77º

LIVE

Local News

Man found shot to death in roadway in Arlington

Brie Isom, Reporter

Tags: Crime, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
JSO generic (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 20s is dead after being found dead from a gunshot wound on Alderman Road in Arlington on Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO does not know what led to the victim’s shooting, but they are canvassing the area in search of witnesses and surveillance video.

Police are asking that anyone with information related to the incident to please reach out to JSO by phone at 630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or though CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brie Isom joined the News4JAX team in January 2021 after spending three years covering news in South Bend, Indiana.

email

facebook

twitter