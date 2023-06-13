Man found shot to death in roadway in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 20s is dead after being found dead from a gunshot wound on Alderman Road in Arlington on Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO does not know what led to the victim’s shooting, but they are canvassing the area in search of witnesses and surveillance video.

Police are asking that anyone with information related to the incident to please reach out to JSO by phone at 630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or though CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.