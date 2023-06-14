Mayor-elect Donna Deegan to announce mayoral staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan will announce Wednesday who she plans to work with when she takes office next month, which is a different crop of leaders than her transition team.

Whoever she announces on Wednesday will be part of her staff at City Hall during her administration.

Deegan needs to have personnel in place on Day One, so she can get right to work, and their first order of business will be the budget.

Deegan must present the budget to the City Council next month, so members can vote on it in September.

The city could spend close to $1.7 billion in tax dollars on city services.

Sheriff T.K. Waters is asking for $600 million for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, about $35 million more than last year. He also wants to hire an additional 80 officers.

The $1.7 billion is also expected to include $440 million for Jacksonville Fire Rescue, which will include money to pay for 45 firefighters.

On top of that, Deegan will also need to address the Jaguars’ plans to renovate the stadium and potentially build out Lot J.

If both plans move forward, the price tag could hit $2 billion, and the Jags want taxpayers to help foot the bill.

Deegan has already said she plans to bring in an outside attorney to determine what options are best for taxpayers, which would cost $2 million.

Deegan’s announcement will happen at 10 a.m. at City Hall.