Operation Spring Fling: 14 people arrested, suspected of online child exploitation

14 arrested in Operation Spring Fling *Silhouette indicates a federal case; photograph is not available for release per Department of Justice guidelines

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit in the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sting that led to the arrest of 14 people suspected of targeting children for sex. In April, members of the ICAC unit executed a proactive online operation targeting predators.

The 14 suspects are charged with numerous criminal offenses related to online child exploitation.

“Operations like this are an example of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office priority to protect our children. I’m thankful for the relationships we have with our law enforcement partners and I’m proud of the men and women who work relentlessly to prevent child exploitation. The message to offenders is clear: we will find you, and your journey will end in St. Johns County,” said Sheriff Rob Hardwick.

“Operation Spring Fling” was conducted in collaboration with Homeland Security, the FBI, NCIS and various other national and local law enforcement agencies.

SJSO ICAC Detectives would like to remind parents and guardians to monitor your children’s online activities, set boundaries, and have conversations about the danger that exists online. Please visit the INTERCEPT Task Force website for information on reporting child exploitation and human trafficking, and resources to help protect children.