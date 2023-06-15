POLL: Where would you like the see the Jaguars play during stadium renovations?

Locations where the Jaguars could play during stadium renovations The Swamp in Gainesville Daytona Speedway Camping World Stadium in Orlando TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Jaguars president Mark Lamping and other members of the team’s administration hold “Huddle Up Jax” meetings in Jacksonville, we want to hear from you about where you would like to see the Jaguars play during TIAA Bank Field renovations.

Under the proposal, the 30-month renovation would begin in 2025, and would push the Jaguars away from TIAA Bank Field for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, returning home to a revamped facility in 2028.

If the team stays at TIAA Bank Field, the construction would stretch across four off seasons and cost more money.

Take the poll below and tell us which facility you would like to see the Jaguars play during renovations of TIAA Bank Field.