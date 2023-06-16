72º

2 seriously injured in 4 car crash on A1A near Levy Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men are seriously injured Thursday after colliding a pick-up truck with three vehicles at an intersection of State Road A1A and Levy Road.

Troopers said the crash happened about 15 minutes before 1 p.m.

According to FHP, a Chevy pick-up truck carrying two passengers hit the back of a Ford pick-up and a Nissan Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) at the intersection of State Road A1A and Levy Road, the report said. The Chevy truck then collided into a Dodge SUV.

The two men in the Chevy were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Another driver suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The report said all passengers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

FHP said it’s an ongoing investigation.

