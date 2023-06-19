Runaway boat, crash keep Nassau County deputies busy on the water

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau CSO Marine Unit had a busy weekend on the water with two boating incidents on Sunday night.

Crews safely rescued a couple and their dog from a sinking boat that hit the jetties around 9 p.m.

Deputies escorted the boat to the beach to prevent it from drifting away and sinking.

Three hours later, NCSO received a call about a runaway boat. Deputies said the boat operator was thrown into the water after a crash, leaving the boat to steer for itself.

NCSO rescued the boater. He had non-life-threatening injuries and declined to go to the hospital.

Deputies gained control of the boat and towed it to a boat ramp.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation was called to investigate the boat crash and runaway boat.