2 people dead after crash on University Boulevard in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people are dead after a crash on Tuesday morning on University Boulevard, near the entrance of the Lakeside Nest apartment complex in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

After the impact, one vehicle hit a utility pole, and the other crashed into a tree, JSO said.

Both people in the vehicles were taken to the hospital, where they died.

Speed and the weather conditions possibly played a role in the crash, according to JSO.

Police are searching for street surveillance video, to see how this crash happened.

The northbound and southbound lanes of University Boulevard are blocked off from Mill Road down to the Lakeside Nest apartment complex entrance, JSO said.