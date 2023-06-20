Detectives question woman after man found dead in home in Lackawanna

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one man was found dead in a home on Spring Street in the Lackawanna area on Tuesday morning.

Police responded after getting reports of smoke coming from the home.

JSO said they found smoke coming from a hotplate in a kitchen, and then found the man dead in a bedroom.

JSO took a woman, who stays in the home, in for questioning.

Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood looking for any witnesses or surveillance footage.

If anyone has any information, contact JSO’s non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can go through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.