Home destroyed in E-Town after lithium batteries in golf cart catch fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A home was destroyed Wednesday morning in a fire that started in a garage of an E-Town home, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The fire was caused by lithium batteries in a golf cart, catching fire, according to JFRD.

JFRD just gave a warning last week about the dangers of lithium batteries.

Firefighters tell News4JAX they are seeing more calls for service because of these batteries.

Chief Keith Powers with JFRD explained why these batteries are so flammable.

“These batteries can go into what they call ‘thermal runaway’ and that thermal runaway can happen if these batteries are exposed to temperatures up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit, and when they go into thermal runaway, they release toxic gases that rapidly ignite a burn.”

A father and his two sons were home at the time of the fire, but have sustained no injuries, JFRD said.

This is what the home looks like after the fire. (WJXT)

A neighbor spoke to News4JAX about trying to stop the fire himself.

“We realized within five minutes, and we came out, and tried to stop with the hose water,” Praneeth Vuppala said. “We tried to help my neighbor, but we couldn’t. We called 911 to get fire station out here. They got here within 5 to 8 minutes but by that time, everything was completely burned.”

Chief Powers said lithium battery fires need to be handled by professionals.

“If this happens with one of these batteries, do not try to extinguish it, because a normal fire extinguisher will not put it out,” Powers said. “You need to get out of the structure that you’re in, and call 911, and let them handle it.”

JFRD said the Red Cross will not be needed for this fire, as the family has other places to stay.

What can contain lithium batteries?